It took 8 years to launch a 6TB laptop hard drive but I don't think I'll see a 7TB one — WD unexpectedly debuts 6TB 2.5-inch portable HDD that only adds an extra TB but at least it is not that expensive

In response to the ever-growing need for larger digital storage capacities, and following on from the launch of its new 8TB SanDisk Desk Drive, Western Digital has launched 6TB portable hard drives to its WD, WD_BLACK, and SanDisk Professional product lines; showcasing the largest 2.5- inch storage capacity in the global market.

These 6TB capacities will be made available across the WD My Passport range, WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive, and SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE ArmorATD.

With WD My Passport's expanded 6TB range, users can easily store and back up large volumes of digital content. The sleekly designed USB-C drive offers password protection with 256-bit AES hardware encryption for optimal security, and comes in a variety of colors, including Black, Blue, Midnight Blue, Red, White, and Silver.

G-DRIVE ArmorATD

The 6TB WD My Passport Ultra is priced at $199.99 (as are the Mac compatible versions). 6TB WD My Passport and 6TB WD My Passport, Works with USB-C both retail for $184.99.

For gamers, there’s a new 6TB version of the WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive which Western Digital says it can store up to 150 games, although you can use it for other purposes should you wish to. That retails at $184.99.

Finally, there’s the 6TB SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE ArmorATD, an all-terrain drive featuring shock, rain, dust, and crush resistance. This will set you back $229.99 and will be available to purchase by the end of the month.

"Expanding our portfolio with the world’s first 2.5-inch 6TB portable hard drive is an incredible technological achievement, and it enables us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible," said Nitin Kachhwaha, Director of Product Management at Western Digital. “Offering up to 6TB in such a small form factor and accessible price point gives everyone - from students, gamers, professional videographers, and more - greater flexibility to create and keep even more of their essential content in one portable drive."

