LCD TVs: thinner, better, more eco-friendly

Sharp Electronics has revealed the future of LCD TVs - and they'll be smarter, slicker and kinder to the planet than ever before.

To prove it, the company has been showing off a 52-inch prototype that measures just 29mm at its thickest part, has a 100,000:1 contrast ratio and consumes just 140kWh of power a year, based on an average viewing time of 4.5 hours per day.

Sharp is evidently pleased with its achievement. It says the prototype offers "mind-boggling levels of performance and design".

We hope to see if it's right at the IFA consumer electronics show next week.