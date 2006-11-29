Trending

ProjectionDesign Model Two Wide HD projector

Home cinema projector specialist ProjectionDesign has released a wide-angle high-definition projector - ideal for small rooms.

With a 1:1:1 ratio, the high-end projector will produce, say, a two-metre picture sitting only two-metres away from the screen.

The Model Two Wide has a 4000:1 contrast ratio, 1000 lumens brightness from a 220W bulb and an Ethernet port for connecting it to a home network.

Fitted with a Fujinon lens, a popular choice in high-end projectors - the Model Two Wide is capable of 720 lines of definition (1280 x 720 pixels) at a 16:9 aspect ratio.

True optical lens shift

It's also capable of true optical lens shift, a feature found in higher-end projectors which stops images distorting if the projector is sitting at a slightly obscure angle relative to its screen.

Unfortunately, the projector doesn't have an HDMI port, but does have a DVI port. This means it won't be instantly compatible with the upcoming Sony PlayStation 3 , but will work with the Sky HD box.

The Model Two Wide is available now from specialist retailers, priced £4,000. Richard Preston

