Windows 8 Enterprise free 90-day trial now available, developers get RTM

Microsoft has released a 90-day version of Windows 8 Enterprise for all users on the same day that the RTM went to its developer community.

Earlier on Wednesday, the company gave members of the Microsoft Developers Network (MSDN) and the TechNet subscriber community access to the Release To Manufacturers version.

This is the final version of the operating system before it is released to the public on October 26th and only features a few minor changes to the recent Release Preview.

For those outside of the elite group of developers - i.e. most of the population - the company has released a 90-day trial of the Enterprise version - which is the more business-centric version of the next-gen OS.

Download the trial

In order to immediately download the 90-day trial - which will need to be replaced with the final paid-for version of Windows 8 upon release - head over to the Windows 8 Dev Centre.

With the download, you'll get a copy of Live Studio 2012, which will help users run Metro (sorry, we know we're not supposed to call it that anymore) apps from the Windows 8 Store.

Both the 32-bit and 64-bit versions of Windows 8 Enterprise are available to trial.

Via: Slashgear, TheVerge