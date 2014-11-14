Windows 10 will hit every current Lumia handset, Microsoft pledges

You'd think it would be a big deal when a company announces that it won't repeat a mistake that alienated tons of its users, but then again, sometimes those revelations are mentioned quietly by brand accounts on Twitter.

That's how Microsoft revealed that all existing Lumia handsets with Windows Phone 8 will be upgraded to Windows 10 when the new OS arrives.

In response to a question about the Nokia Lumia 930, Microsoft's official Lumia account tweeted that "we plan to upgrade all Windows Phone 8 devices to Windows 10 in the future."

They even added a smiley-face so we'd know they're serious.

Definitely Windows 10

There aren't any new details on when Windows 10 will arrive, but Windows Phone diehards who got burned when their WP7 handsets were never upgraded to WP8 should be relieved at this news.

In addition this is more evidence that Microsoft really is calling the next version of its operating system Windows 10 across all platforms, signaling the death of the "Windows Phone" brand and - goodness willing - Windows RT.

Via The Verge