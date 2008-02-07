Hack Vista, Linux, Mac OS X - win a prize!

'Ethical hackers' are set to do battle with the Windows Vista, Linux and
operating systems next week as part of an annual competition to see which is the more secure.
Hackers at CanSecWest 2008 will win a series of laptops if they can uncover an exploit in the operating systems, much as they did last year. Then two hackers uncovered a zero day QuickTime exploit that enabled them to gain access to a locked-down MacBook at the event. The flaw was found to work in the Windows operating systems too.
"The fur is flying right now about which is more secure: Linux, Vista or Leopard," CanSecWest organiser Dragos Rulu told ZDNet.
"Linux guys have their propaganda; Windows guys are saying this and that; Apple guys have buried their heads in the sand as usual."
CanSecWest 2008 starts on Monday 24th March.