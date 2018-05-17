Shop Idol 2018 - The Final Six revealed

Over the past six months, our Shop Idol contestants have been subject to mystery shopping and a vote to decide the 12 regional finalists, who went head-to-head in a series of rounds of challenging tasks in front of the judges on Wednesday 16 May.

An exceptional day gave our judges plenty of tough decisions - including the decision of which six of the 12 brilliant contestants would progress to the final rounds.

Mark Fermor, Future’s lead for the Mobile Industry Awards and one of the judges, said: “The final was one of the hottest contests we have had in recent years. Each candidate was a credit to themselves and their companies, who will be incredibly proud of their colleagues once the news travels. I’m excited to see the top three and winner being announced on the 7th June.”

The Finalists

Congratulations to our final six:

April Marzuoli, Carphone Warehouse

Daniel Nutt, O2

Jackie Newman, Vodafone

Joshua Higgins, Carphone Warehouse

Matthew Clarke, EE

Sean Taylor, Carphone Warehouse



In partnership with Alcatel, Shop Idol is the only competition of its kind. Since its launch in 2003, more than 3,000 competitors have taken part in mystery shops, interviews and challenges to determine their product knowledge, customer service skills and, of course, their sales acumen!

Make sure to join us and the final six at The Brewery in London on 7 June for the prestigious Mobile Industry Awards where we will crown the winner of Shop Idol 2018.