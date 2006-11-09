Trending

Britons download £936m worth of content

Teenagers and young adults the biggest spenders

Most of the money is spent on music with iTunes leading the way

The average internet user in the UK spends £36 a year on downloading or streaming audio or video, new research shows.

Most of the money is spent on music and other types of audio such as talking books, but a large amount - 43 per cent - is spent on video downloads.

Men spend an average of £3.58 per month, and women £2.57. The real big spenders are 16 to 24-year-olds, who fork out an average of £5.34 a month (or £64 per year) on downloads.

Alex Burmaster, European internet analyst at Nielsen//Netratings , which conducted the research, said: "Three pounds per month might not seem much, but if you consider that there are 26 million Britons online each month that's a very healthy revenue source for websites producing audio and video content." Anna Lagerkvist

