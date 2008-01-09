Intempo drops first low-power web radio

The Intempo Daisy lets you tune into radio stations from all over the world

Intempo has unveiled the world's first portable low-power internet radio at CES 2008.

Dubbed 'Daisy', the internet radio features an integrated rechargeable battery which offers around 20 hours of Wi-Fi radio play.



Obscure internet radio listening

The curvy-looking gadget is available in glossy black and features touch-sensitive slide controls. It supports all internet radio formats, including Real and Windows Media, and lets you tune into some 6,000 obscure internet radio stations around the globe.

You can browse these stations by genre, country or by name. There's also an FM radio option if you find yourself without any access to the interweb.

The Intempo Daisy internet radio features multiple speakers and is portable enough to carry with you around the house or garden. It will be available from April priced at £150.