Ricoh launches rugged PX series cameras

The new Ricoh PX is water-, dust- and shock-resistant.

Ricoh has unveiled its new line of rugged PX cameras designed for outdoor use in a wide variety of conditions and situations.

Ricoh claims its new PX series of digital compact cameras can be used underwater for 60 minutes at a depth of 3 metres, while any dirt or soil from outdoor use can be washed off safely without damaging the camera.

Ricoh also claims its PX camera can be dropped from heights of 1.5 metres.

The Ricoh PX boasts 16-megapixel CCD sensor and Smooth Imaging Engive IV image processing engine, as well as a 28-140mm 5x optical zoom, subject-tracking AF and a start-up time of 1.4 seconds.

Available from early July, the Ricoh PX price tag will be £179.99.