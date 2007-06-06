BenQ's 'world's slimmest' 7-megapixel digicam

BenQ today announced two new digital cameras just in time for the summer holidays. The BenQ X725 is "the world's slimmest 7-megapixel camera", measuring just 12.5mm in width. It features a Pentax 3x optical zoom lens with a sliding lens system for premium image quality.

The BenQ T700 is the company's first touch-screen digital camera. It has a 3-inch display boasting 232,000 pixel resolution, a 7-megapixel CCD, and a Pentax super multi-coating lens for sharper pictures. By tapping the screen you can enlarge specific areas of your photos when you're in preview mode. The T700 measures just 14.9mm wide, and comes in a stainless steel casing.

Both digicams feature the advanced Super Shake Free system which reduces image blur, creating a crisp and more accurate image.

The BenQ X725 will cost around £165, while the BenQ T700 is priced at £175. Both will be available in shops towards the end of June.