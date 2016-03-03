Tweets at the ready: Apple Support just joined Twitter

There's a new account on Twitter. Well, there's probably loads of new accounts, but one in particular has caught our attention. Welcome, Apple Support.

At time of writing the account had already garnered over 14k followers, a little under an hour after opening its doors - and it's fair to say it's already in business.

One tweeter asks "My husbands phone won't/can't turn off. The on/off button on side doesn't work. Any ideas how to reboot his phone?" while another rants "your service is a f**king joke 2mins waiting been on the phone for 10 plus mins!!"

Ready, steady, Tweet

This isn't the first Apple account on the social network, both Apple Music and Apple Music Help already reside in Twitter's world.

