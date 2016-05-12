Techradar smartphone hall of fame

The techradar five-star review is the holy grail for any manufacturer of technological goods, and in the smartphone world it's just as elusive as the fabled religious goblet.

In fact, since the unofficial creation of the smartphone in 2007 with the launch of the original iPhone, just six handsets have made the five-star grade.

That's six out of hundreds and it's an achievement that's worth immortalising. That's why we've collected them all here for our hall of fame, where newer phones can be celebrated and old ones can live on, long after they've been traded in for a more recent model.

What does it take?

So what does a phone need to do to garner the much coveted techradar five-star review?

Specs alone won't cut it. Your phone may have the best screen ever seen on a mobile device and a camera with a million megapixels, but they're meaningless if they don't coexist with elegant software, eye catching design and slick performance.

And that's just the start. We test every aspect of every phone we review, from the basics including call quality, text messaging and web browsing to speaker performance, battery life and the small, yet significant software nuances.

All of this then has to come together into one single package which makes you feel empowered. A five-star phone is one you pick up and never want to put down.

It's definitely not easy to do, but when it does all come together it's a very special feeling.