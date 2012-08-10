Sales numbers revealed in Apple vs Samsung trial

Apple and Samsung have been made to open the books for their ongoing court case. And their sales data make particularly interesting reading.

Between 2007 and the second quarter of 2012, Apple sold 85 million iPhones in the US, producing $50 billion in revenue. It also sold 46 million units of the iPod Touch, making the company $10.3 billion. And since the iPad launched in 2010, it's sold 34 million of the blighters, generation $19 billion in revenue.

Samsung, meanwhile, has also had a good couple of years. Between June 2010 and June 2012 (the period at question in the court case), Samsung sold 21.25 million phones, making it $7.5 billion in revenue. In the same period, it sold 1.4 million Galaxy Tab devices, producing $644 million.

Sales breakdown

Breaking down Samsung's numbers, the Galaxy S2 is its biggest seller, with 4.1 million of them (including all variants and across all networks) finding their ways into customers' hands in the US. (Globally it has sold 10 million Galaxy S3 handsets, and estimates it'll reach 19 million by the autumn.)

The Galaxy Prevail sold 2.25 million, and the Epic 4G 1.89 million.

Lawyers for both companies wanted to keep this info out of the public domain, but it looks like they lost that one. If the jury finds one side was guilty of patent infringement, it'll use the numbers to determine damages. And with sales like these, they could be some hefty fines.

Both companies are also trying to keep secret their source code. Early prototypes of some Apple devices have already been revealed in the case.

Via AllThingsD