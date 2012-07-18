O2 announces significant compensation for recent outage

Anyone still seething about losing a day's mobile use from O2 last week will be receiving a reduction in their bill.

O2 suffered a big blow last week when part of its core network failed, resulting in up to a third of users being without signal for nearly 24 hours.

While voice and text services were restored relatively quickly, O2 has moved to placate its customers to thwart any potential abandonment to other networks:

"The issue we had was unprecedented and we recognise that this caused inconvenience and frustration for those who had a disruption in service," a spokesperson told TechRadar.

Sorted

"We have now identified all those customers directly affected (those whose devices could not connect on our system) and are giving them the equivalent of three days back for the disruption as a gesture of goodwill and to say sorry:

Pay Monthly customers will receive 10% off their July subscription which will be applied on their September bill, which is equivalent to 3 days back

Pay & Go customers will receive 10% extra on their first top-up in September

In addition to this, all O2 customers will be receiving £10 to spend with O2's Priority scheme, which can be used at places like WHSmith or Odeon.

Is it enough? Many O2 customers will be thinking not, as the outage caused widespread consternation throughout the UK. However, it's worth noting this large fault was rectified pretty quickly – at least it's not in the same league as the BlackBerry failure of last year…