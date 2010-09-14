Trending

O2 announces Nokia C7 UK release

By Mobile phones  

No word on UK price as yet though

O2 plans Nokia C7 UK release
O2 plans Nokia C7 UK release

O2 has confirmed to TechRadar that it will be stocking the new Nokia C7 in the UK.

The new handset, which offers a sleek 10.5mm-thin chassis with OLED display, is set to be one of the more exciting mid-range phones in 2010.

And O2 is the first out the blocks to announce it will be stocking it, with a predicted UK release date of later this year.

UK release date?

Helpfully, O2 couldn't tell us anything interesting like a UK release date or UK pricing, but Nokia has dropped a few hints to the latter.

Given that the Nokia C7 is going to be offered SIM free for €335 when it goes on sale worldwide in Q4, which means it will probably be well south of the £300 in the UK.

We'd imagine that O2 will be offering it for free on 24-month deals and some 18-month contracts - but we're just glad that Nokia is finally ditching the resistive screens and bringing out attractive capacitive OLED ones instead to care that much.

See more Mobile phones news