Nokia 6120 classic delivers 3G HSDPA

Classic looking but packed with Symbian S60 smartphone technology and 3G high-speed HSDPA connectivity, Nokia unveiled its new 6120 candybar phone today.

With HSDPA built in, the 6120 offers maximum download speeds on 3G networks of up to 3.6Mbit/s - nearly 10 times faster than regular 3G. In contrast to the gold-plated Nokia 8800 Sirocco Gold announced yesterday, the 6120 adopts an understated design yet is a powerful smartphone, with a slim body and large display.

A 2-megapixel camera is built into the back of the phone, with a secondary video calling camera up front. Video streaming and high-speed downloading of video and audio content are supported, while a full Nokia web browser is featured in the phone's software. The phone also comes with a multi-format digital music player and FM radio built in.

As well as S60 smartphone functionality - enabling downloading of additional sophisticated applications - the 6120 supports email with attachments, and is geared up with an easy Set Up Wizard for messaging applications, plus a Data Transfer app for transferring information easily from another Nokia phone.

The 6120 is lined up for release in the second quarter of this year, priced at 260 euro (£175) SIM-free.

Commenting on the release of the 6120, Peter Ropke, senior vice president, Mobile Phones, Nokia said: "With the HSDPA technology, S60 operating system and the wide range of features of the Nokia 6120 classic, consumers will be able to make their daily lives more manageable."

Key features include: