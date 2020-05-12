Outlook will soon be able to write your emails for you

Microsoft is currently working on a new feature for Outlook called text predictions that uses smart technology to to suggest the best word possible while users are typing an email.

In an Office support document, the software giant explains that users can use either the tab key (just like in Gmail's Smart Compose feature) or the right arrow key to accept Outlook's text predictions. However, if users want to ignore the suggested text, they can just keep typing and the suggestion will disappear.

According to the Microsoft 365 roadmap, text predictions will be available in Outlook by the end of this month to help users compose better written emails.

Text predictions and send later

Microsoft also explains how to enable text predictions in Outlook in its support document.

To do so users will first have to go to settings at the top of the page, click on “view all Outlook settings”, go to the “mail” tab and then navigate to the “Compose and reply” section. From there, they'll need to check the “suggest words or phrases as I type” option under “text predictions”.

The company is also planning to add a “send later” feature to Outlook on the web which will allow users to schedule when an email is sent. This feature is also under development and is expected to begin rolling out to Outlook during the second quarter of this year.

Text predictions and send later are two very useful features that will hopefully make working from home much easier for Outlook users.

Also check out our roundup of the best email clients

Via The Verge