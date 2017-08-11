Nintendo accused of copyright theft over Switch controller design

Nintendo’s handheld tablet-esque console, the Switch, is now the subject of a lawsuit that claims that certain elements of the design are a little too close to a concept patented by gaming accessory manufacturer, Gamevice.

In particular, the lawsuit isn’t happy with how closely the concepts of the Switch mimic that of Gamevice’s own Wikipad – an Android tablet that loosely resembles the layout of the Switch – as well the company’s eponymous gaming peripherals that are very similar to the Joy-Con, Switch’s detachable controllers, except they operate on your Apple or Android smart device.

Gamevice's concept in question, the Wikipad gaming tablet, is pictured here.

The terms of the suit are rather lofty, asking for damages and the ban of all Switch sales – a request that would no doubt see Nintendo lose substantial earnings considering how successful this console was for the company with its initial release, and how impressively it performed compared to Nintendo's previous Wii U console .