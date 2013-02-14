Microsoft ready to deliver 7-inch Windows tablet

Microsoft has confirmed that it's ready and willing to deliver devices sporting the screen sizes customers desire, igniting thoughts that a 7-inch Windows tablet may be on its way.

Speaking during a Q&A session at the Goldman Sachs Technology & Internet Conference, Microsoft's CFO Peter Klein explained the Redmond firm was ready for all eventualities.

In regards to offering different screen sizes, from 4- to 13-inches and beyond Klein said: "We've done a lot of the hard work in the developer platform. We are well set up to respond to demand as we see it."

Supply and demand

As the budget tablet market continues to boom thanks to products such as the Google Nexus 7 and Amazon Kindle Fire HD we expect it's only a matter of time until Microsoft dips its toe in the water.

It appears even more likely when you consider that its Surface RT and Surface Pro slates sit right at the top the tablet market with price tags out of reach for many consumers.

Of course Microsoft wouldn't be drawn on commenting on future products, or even if it is considering a 7-inch tablet, but it looks like it has a few things up its sleeve that Google, Samsung, Apple and co. will need to keep an eye on.

From ZDNet