Microsoft's Photos app can now build a slightly spooky custom video all about you

Microsoft had added a new feature to the Photos app for Windows 10, and it's ever so slightly creepy.

The new tool, called Choose a Star, lets you upload a collection of photos and videos, then pick a particular person to focus on. The app then uses facial recognition to hunt this person down in your uploaded media and build a presentation around them, even zooming in on their face at times.

To give it a try, type 'photos' into the search bar and launch Microsoft Photos (it's bundled with the recent Fall Creator's Update, but you can also download it separately from the Windows Store).

Click the 'Create' button, select 'Automatic video with music' and pick the media to include from your OneDrive account. Click 'Create' again, give your masterpiece a name and select 'Create video'.

Click 'Remix' until you're happy with the way the app has ordered your pictures and clips, then select 'Choose a star' to decide who should be the focus of attention. The resulting presentations are impressive, though it might be a good idea to inform your 'star' before sharing them online.