Kodi users can now access Plex for free

Savvy techies who want all their media ready to go for the big screen have probably heard of Kodi, and those who want to take the highly customizable home theater software a step further have definitely heard of the make-your-own-streaming-service Plex.

For those looking to combine the two services into an all-in-one personal cinema haven, however, a premium Plex Pass for $4.99 (£3, about AU$6) a month was necessary — until now.

Plex now allows free access to its Kodi add-on, giving at-home streamers best of both worlds without having to pay extra.

While the add-on grants access to your personal, customizable and streamable library to your Kodi device, paying for a Plex Pass is still necessary for extra features like parental controls, multiple user support, and audio fingerprinting.

The ability to use Plex fuss-free is also a nice feather in Kodi's cap, as the service has long battled its reputation as being a hub for piracy. Without paying more money, Kodi users now have one more legitimate option for managing their media (which could still be obtained dubiously, though we digress) than some of the platform's less savory add-ons.

