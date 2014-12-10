Intel unveils platform for Internet of Things

Love it or loathe it, the Internet of Things (IoT) is hard to ignore, and Intel is the latest company to make a move by unveiling its own platform for IoT devices and solutions.

Intel says that the Intel IoT Platform "unifies gateway, connectivity and security components to simply deploy IoT" and will "move IoT from infancy to mass deployment".

It is being launched in conjunction with several hardware partners - including Accenture, Booz Allen Hamilton, Capgemini, Dell, NTT Data, Tata Consultancy, Wipro and NTT Data.

The platform, which combines software and hardware, has been designed to help Intel partners launch complete IoT systems that take factors such as security and management capabilities into account.

Among the first solutions based on the new platform is a new management system called Wind River Edge, which is integrated into Intel's IoT Gateway and allows customers to build industry-specific IoT solutions.

Additionally, Intel-owned security software firm McAfee has announced a solution for securing IoT devices called Enhanced Security for IoT Gateways that is based on the new platform.