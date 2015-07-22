Here's how Microsoft is fighting revenge porn

Revenge porn, the ultimate form of online and personal blackmail, is a toxic trend that Microsoft wants to help reverse. Jacqueline Beauchere, Microsoft's chief online safety officer, detailed how users can help put an end to the problem on its service.

Microsoft launched its own site where users of its services, including OneDrive, Xbox Live and Bing, can report instances of intimate images and videos that have been uploaded without their consent. Beauchere stated that while Microsoft has provided ways for users to report inappropriate, personally damaging content in the past, this site makes it easier to do and removes it globally.

The reporting site can't reverse the violation of privacy felt by revenge porn victims, nor can it remove those images or videos from other services. Nevertheless, Beauchere hopes that Microsoft's step to protect its users lessens the pain and nudge other companies to follow in step to remove this type of content across the web.

Via The Verge