HP woos remote working professionals with new all-in-one desktop PCs

HP has set out its aims to target the growing demand for PCs in the wake of increased remote work amid the coronavirus pandemic, by announcing five new desktops.

The company, which recently unveiled a new lineup of laptops, said that its latest offering—the Collaboration All-in-One G6—is designed to help professionals align themselves with the rising trend of virtual collaboration and distance working.

The Collaboration AIO is based on Windows IoT, Microsoft's latest operating system for embedded systems. Its most salient feature is a prebuilt Zoom Rooms integration that ensures a single-click launch of Zoom meetings. The desktop's 88-degree eye-level camera delivers a more organic appearance as compared to looking into web cameras from odd angles.

Non-AIO offerings

For users seeking an all-in-one with some serious desktop power, HP's EliteOne 800 All-in-One G6 PC could come in handy. The desktop, described by the US computing major as the "world's most powerful commercial" AIO PC, is built on Windows 10 Pro OS, and packs in Intel's 10th-generation Core CPUs.

For virtual reality enthusiasts, there is the option of configuring this system with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2070 Super discrete graphics card. The EliteOne 800 AIO G6 comes in two screen sizes—23.8 inch and 27 inch—that can be customised with low-blue-light panels. Moreover, you can personalise the PC's positioning on your desktop by picking one of the three stand options that HP is providing.

For enterprises users not looking to buy all-in-one desktops, HP has launched three new PCs. The company dubs its EliteDesk 800 G6 Desktop Mini PC as the "world's smallest and most powerful" Ultra Small Form Factor (USFF) business desktop. It also claims the EliteDesk 800 G6 Small Form Factor PC to be the "world's highest performance and most expandable business-class SFF".

Meanwhile, the EliteDesk 800 G6 Tower PC, which will not be sold in the United States, is apparently the "world's highest performance and more expandable business-class tower PC", according to HP.

Pricing-wise, the EliteDesk 800 G6 Desktop Mini PC, which will be made available first, is likely to be shipped next month for $929. Others will likely be available in September, with the EliteOne 800 G6 All-in-One PC and EliteDesk 800 G6 Small Form Factor PC expected to be sold for $1,249 and $939, respectively.

The Collaboration All-in-One is due for a September release, with commercials slated to be confirmed closer to the shipping date.

Via: ZDNet