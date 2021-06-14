HostPapa acquires Canadian-based LFC Hosting

The web hosting and cloud services provider HostPapa is continuing its recent acquisition spree with the announcement that it has acquired fellow Canadian web host LFC Hosting for an undisclosed sum.

Loose Footing Computing Limited (LFC Hosting) was founded back in 1996 but it wasn't until two years later that the company begin its web hosting journey in Regina, Saskatchewan.

In the years since, the company has established data centers in Denver and Montreal while continuing to offer low-cost web hosting solutions. In fact, LFC Hosting has helped tens of thousands of users create an online presence worldwide by providing both Do-It-For-Me and Do-It-Yourself websites, domains, shared hosting, VPS hosting and colocation.

CEO of LFC Hosting, Robert Sauchyn explained in a press release how being acquired by HostPapa will allow it to expand its services even further, saying:

"LFC has always been committed to providing an extraordinary service to our customers. We are pleased to have found the right partner to entrust with elevating that service to the next level by leveraging HostPapa’s exceptional capabilities and scale."

LFC Hosting is now HostPapa

According to LFC Hosting's director Andrew MacCorquodale, many of the company's team members have already made the transition to HostPapa as part of the deal. This will help provide continuity to many of LFC Hosting's customers who have remained loyal to the web host over its entire history.

HostPapa founder and CEO Jamie Opalchuk thanked Robert and Andrew for their work while welcoming LFC Hosting's existing customers to their new home, saying:

“We’re happy to welcome LFC customers to the HostPapa family and want to assure them that we’ll go the extra mile to guarantee their satisfaction with our services. I would also like to congratulate Robert and Andrew for building a fantastic company with loyal customers.”

Once the deal is complete, LFC Hosting customers can expect to see several performance improvements to their web hosting packages as part of HostPapa's investment into the company's infrastructure.