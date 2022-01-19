Hogwarts Legacy will release this year says Warner Bros. in spite of delay rumors

Audio player loading…

Despite claims to the contrary, Hogwarts Legacy, the Harry Potter action-RPG, is apparently still on track to release at some point in 2022.

The official Warner Bros. Brazil Twitter account recently put together a thread of the company's upcoming video game releases, which includes Gotham Knights, Multiversus, and Hogwarts Legacy.

Not only that, but a blog post on the Wizarding World website also insists that Hogwarts Legacy is releasing in 2022, although it doesn't provide any new information on the game.

Leaker AccountNGT, who has accurately reported on the game in past, believes the delay rumors to be untrue, saying development is progressing smoothly and that Hogwarts Legacy should release in Q3 (July - September).

#HogwartsLegacyNow that the 2023 rumor has been debunked by several official sources I can post this tweet ;ICYMI: As I said a few weeks ago, according to my info, Hogwarts Legacy will be released on Quarter 3 of this yearThe development is going well.January 18, 2022 See more

The delay rumor

Only a couple of days ago, journalist Colin Moriarty said on his podcast (as transcribed by VGC) that Hogwarts Legacy is facing development trouble, which could see it delayed until 2023 or even 2024.

AccountNGT's claims directly contradict this and judging by comments from Warner Bros., the company appears to intend to have the game out by the end of the year.

The possibility of a delay arguably seems believable as WB has yet to share any sort of meaningful update or new gameplay footage since the game was announced in September 2020.

All that's known about it is that it's being developed by Avalanche Software (the Disney Infinity studio), it's set in the late 1800s and sees you attend Hogwarts as your own customizable wizard or witch.

2022 is certainly a big year for the Harry Potter franchise, with it marking the 25th anniversary of the books and the 20th anniversary of the movies. Die-hard fans have no doubt already seen the Return to Hogwarts TV special which celebrated the occasion.

The third Fantastic Beasts movie, The Secrets of Dumbledore, is also releasing this year in April and will see Dumbledore assemble a team to help him stop Grindelwald.

The franchise, however, remains mired in controversy due to author J.K. Rowling's comments on transgender people. It's reached a point where it seems Warner Bros. is doing all it can to distance her from the franchise, as evidenced by her supposed lack of involvement with Hogwarts Legacy's development (it's even rumored that the game will let you create a transgender character) and her absence from the Return to Hogwarts TV special.