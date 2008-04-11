Small big Spendor

Classis Spendor: the new SA1 has all the hallmarks

Sussex-based loudspeaker specialist Spendor has launched a new compact standmount based around a non-ported, sealed enclosure. Joining Spendor’s extensive speaker line-up is the new SA1, a two-way drive unit that builds upon the strengths of ‘Classic’ Spendor loudspeaker designs like acclaimed S3/5R, recently tested in the May issue of Hi-Fi Choice.

Available in glossy ‘zebrano’, satin wenge or piano black, the rigid-braced, damped thin-wall cabinet houses a Spendor-designed 150mm bass unit with a magnesium-alloy chassis and a 22mm wide-surround hybrid tweeter – the 30-year-old company specialises in using in-house drive units and in this respect the SA1 is no different.

The newcomer is internally wired with silver-plated copper cables and also boasts a highly specified, highly refined crossover network. Further bling includes a single set of high-quality WBT binding posts for that high-end feel.

Spendor has even taken the support system into account, by producing an optional matching non-resonant stand, with a front inlay designed to match the choice of speaker. The speaker is set to retail for £1,100 but can also be bought complete with the purpose-made stand (which is usually recommended) for £1,500.