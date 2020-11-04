Helcim launches QR code functionality to help boost business customers

Payments company Helcim has unveiled QR functionality for its business customers aimed at making it easier for customers to place and pay for orders. Merchants who make use of Helcim’s Online Store, Hosted Payment Pages and Online Food Ordering will now be able to offer more expansive ways for customers to pay, especially with the ongoing need for social distancing.

Every business that registers for a Helcim account can make use of its range of online payment tools, boosted by the new easy-to-deploy QR codes, as well as contactless and self-service checkout options. Hard-pressed restaurant businesses in particular should benefit from the ability to add the QR codes to tables, windows and other areas to offer quick and easy contactless and self-service ordering.

Customers simply need to scan the QR code, choose from the menu, submit their order and pay all while minimizing physical contact with staff. And, while the QR codes will be useful for food and drink outlets, Helcim’s new offering will also appeal to a raft of other small businesses as an additional way of providing convenience for customers.

“It’s a win for the business and for their customers. The business still accepts payments and makes the sale, while customers get to initialize the transaction themselves and pay using their own mobile devices without having to interact with physical items at a business," said Helcim CEO Nicolas Beique.

“Businesses need access to easy-to-use tools like QR Codes to deliver the contactless experience customers want and they can be applied in so many different ways from accepting tips or gratuities, donations, rental items, parking, services, and more."

QR codes

Adding appeal to the new QR codes option is the way the feature is automatically included with every Helcim account, and there’s currently no additional fee charged either. As a goodwill gesture, Helcim is waiving its $20 monthly fee for three months in a bid to offer struggling businesses a chance to boost their fortunes in the wake of coronavirus.

Helcim thinks the idea could help alleviate pressure on small businesses that have to evolve their way of working due to changing customer needs. “It’s one more way restaurants can adapt to continue to service customers,” explains Beique. “We had one merchant who was swamped with takeout orders, but they needed an easy way to accept the orders and keep track of where each order goes.”

The new functionality means that restaurants can add custom identifiers to their QR codes, such as table numbers or specific zones that will allow them to track where orders are coming from.