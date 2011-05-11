Vivitek Qumi Q2 3D pocket projector launches

Vivitek has revealed its latest projector to hit the UK – the Vivitek Qumi Q2 3D.

While it is not quite a pico, the Qumi Q2 is a slight 16 x 10 x 3.2cm in size and weighs just 617 grams.

Packed into the diminutive chassis are a number of high-end features. These include: a native WXGA resolution (HD720p compliant), contrast ratio of 2500:1, up to 300 lumens of brightness and 3D-readiness.

If you really wanted an image that's 90-inches in size, the Qumi Q2 can deliver this from a range of just one to three metres.

Qumi's LEDs last around 30,000+ hours of operation, so there won't be any worry about the lights going out on the thing.

Feature focus

All these features mean that the Vivitek Qumi Q2 3D offers the brightest and richest colour in its category.

Connectivity on the projector includes a mini-HDMI, VGA, a USB port and SD card slot.

Vivitek's Qumi Q2 HD pocket projector UK release date is June and it will come in either a black or white finish. Price wise, you are looking at £499.