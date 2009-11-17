Twitter and Facebook now live on Xbox 360

Facebook - on your Xbox 360 - right now!

Following our earlier report that Xbox 360 is getting Facebook, Twitter and Last.fm integration, it looks like the GO button has now been pushed and that the services are now available.

The news comes straight from the horse's mouth – with Xbox's Graeme Boyd (otherwise known as AceyBongos) noting – oh-so-ironically - on Twitter:

"Facebook, Twitter, Last.fm and Zune Marketplace have just popped up on my work Xbox, looks like they'll be with you now or very soon!"

So there you go. Fill your boots.

I'm off to plug the Xbox 360 in right now. See you sometime in 2012.