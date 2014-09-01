Trending

Best of PAX Prime 2014 in photos

By Consoles  

Until the next PAX!

PAX
Well, that was fun

PAX is definitely an industry favorite and it's easy to see why. Events are always fun but there's something different hanging out with media, devs and the general public.

Together in one place regardless of job title, age, gender etc., we're all just a bunch of fans geeking out about the same stuff.

There are definitely more photos than the ones below that encapsulate the collective excitement of video game culture, but we hope there's enough here for you to get a sense of the PAX experience.

Watch out for incoming hands ons and features from the show floor in the coming days.

As always, PAX was a blast. See you next time!

