Online gaming still a minority pastime

Although almost 72 per cent of Americans play video games, not nearly as many are playing online as we thought.

According to the video game industry's de facto leader in research, the NPD Group, 90 per cent of survey respondents who said they play online do so on their PCs, compared to just 19 per cent on consoles and three per cent on mobile phones. In total, just 42 per cent of people say they play games online.

Buzz is greater than reality

"Despite the buzz in the industry regarding online gaming, it is still relatively small compared to offline gaming," said Anita Frazier, an industry analyst for the NPD Group. "There is still a large, untapped market for gaming in general and online gaming in particular."

NPD did say that although the online gaming numbers were low, they were growing. According to the firm, younger gamers were more likely to play online and as they get older, the organization expects online gaming numbers to grow with them.

Although the numbers reflect only US respondents, NPD did say that the same ratios may be projected to other countries where online gaming is a major part of the entertainment culture.