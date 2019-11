Leaked not too long ago thanks to a bold pre-E3 worker, Nintendo Direct has confirmed there will indeed be a Mario Maker.

The Digital Event showed players making their own Mario levels in the fashion of Little Big Planet and Project Spark, but in Nintendo style, of course.

It looks like you can drag various materials and objects to create your course then play when you're done.

The game is coming out in 2015 at an unspecified date probably on the Wii U and DS platforms.