Nintendo DS R4 cards declared illegal in UK

the UK High Court has ruled that the sale, import and advertising of R4 games cards is now illegal in the UK, effectively putting to bed a loophole that allowed pirated games to run on a Nintendo DS and DSi.

A Nintendo statement said about the ruling: "Nintendo promotes and fosters game development and creativity, and strongly supports the game developers who legitimately create new and innovative applications.

"In the UK alone, there have been over 100,000 game copying devices seized since 2009."

Legitimate dependence

The statement continued: "Nintendo initiates these actions not only on its own behalf, but also on behalf of over 1,400 video game development companies that depend on legitimate sales of games for their survival."

The move comes after the Dutch courts penalised 11 retailers for selling R4 cartridges and Germany managed to prosecute a further 20 people for supplying R4 cartridges.

It seems that homebrew DS gaming is now definitely off the menu, which will come to relief for many a games dev.

