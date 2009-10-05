Molyneux looks to Natal for Fable III

Peter Molyneux is getting pretty excited about the possibilities opening up from Microsoft's new Project Natal motion control

Peter Molyneux wowed the crowds at E3 2009 this year with his Project Natal demo – featuring a slightly creepy little virtual boy called Milo.

Molyneux's Lionhead Studios is, of course, Microsoft-owned, so it stands to reason that one of the world's greatest and most innovative games designers is going to be doing some pretty cool stuff with Microsoft's forthcoming motion controller.

Fable III, for example! However, Molyneux was a little circumspect when asked the question directly on Game Kings, telling them:

"I am going to say it's going to use a controller. But I've never said it's not going to use Natal."

A 'controller experience'

The Fable dev added: "I have not said that we're not going to have Natal in Fable III. All I have really said is it's a controller experience. That doesn't mean there isn't going to be Natal. Do you really think … knowing me … I wouldn't want to use something like Natal? I mean that's just mad, man."

TechRadar will bring you all the latest news, rumours and more on Microsoft's Project Natal as and when we get it.

Via Kotaku.