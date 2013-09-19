Grand Theft Auto lives up to hype, rakes in $800 million in 24 hours

So you all know Grand Theft Auto V is out because you're all probably playing it right now on the PS3 or Xbox 360.

But did you know GTA V has already grossed $800 million (AU$841m), the largest amount in the entire Grand Theft Auto series, and was the highest first day sales figure for publisher Take-Two Interactive?

Well now you know. Be impressed.

Here's hoping the off-the-charts sales means a PC, PS4 and Xbox One version is on the way sooner rather than later (crossing our fingers for December 2013).

More blips!

Peel your hands off your controller for a sec and read a few quick blips.