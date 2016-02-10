Gabe Newell reveals how SteamVR games will go to the next level

Valve and Unity are joining forces to make developing games for SteamVR easier, Gabe Newell announced today at Unity's Vision VR/AR Summit in Hollywood, Calif.

So far, the partnership includes extra tools inside the Unity development platform and a rendering plug-in that should improve performance for games created for SteamVR.

Unity is used by nearly one-third of all game makers. The partnership should help greatly expand the reach of the development tools and, more importantly, bring more titles to SteamVR.

"Valve and Unity are both dedicated to creating the highest quality VR experiences possible," said John Riccitiello, CEO of Unity. "That means giving developers every possible chance to succeed, and our collaboration with Valve is designed to do just that."

Attendees of this morning's keynote also received a HTC Vive Pre, the latest SteamVR development system and winner of our CES Editor's Choice Award.