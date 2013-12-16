That's it, we're out of gold puns: 24 carat Xbox One hits Harrods

In a move that seems just hugely unnecessary, Harrods is now selling a 24-carat-gold-plated Xbox One for £6,000 ($9,775 / AU$9795).
Gold's a bit passe, to be honest. We're holding out for the diamond-encrusted PS4.
Watch our Xbox One video review: