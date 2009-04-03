Read my Lips: Wireless mic for Rock Band 2

Unleash your inner diva with the Lips wireless mic for Rock Band 2

The home band experience just got (slightly) more sophisticated, with Microsoft's announcement today that Activision's Guitar Hero Metallica and MTV's Rock Band 2 on the Xbox 360 will be among the first music titles to support the new

Lips

wireless microphone.

Lips is the karaoke game from Xbox and iNiS that includes two wireless motion-sensitive Microsoft microphones and built-in LED lights that 'pulse to the rhythm of your performance'.

The Microsoft microphones will work first with Guitar Hero Metallica,and then a title update this summer will also activate compatibility with Rock Band 2.

Wireless Lips stick

Additional titles that support the microphones will available later this year, only on Xbox 360.

If you can't wait that long, Lips has added more sing-along tracks to the Xbox Live Marketplace (which has already sold nearly 60 million music downloads) and the Lips in-game Get Music store.

Songs include a choice of tunes by Incubus, Fall Out Boy and Mika, and song packs from Coldplay, Ne-Yo and Creedence Clearwater Revival.