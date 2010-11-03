Microsoft Kinect uses 'single digit CPU power' of Xbox 360

Alex Kipman, head of the Kinect project, told GamesIndustry.biz that the motion controller doesn't use a huge amount of the Xbox 360's processing power. Indeed, he says it's a single digit power draw.

The news is contrary to quotes in a New Scientist article back in January which put the CPU power needed at 10-15 per cent.

However, it seems that those quotes weren't erroneous. Instead, the add-on has undergone some serious optimisation in the interim.

TechRadar has been playing with Kinect and we'll be publishing our full in-depth review tomorrow morning - for our interim verdict, check out our hands on. Microsoft Kinect has a UK release date of 10 November.

As we said in that piece from June, we weren't incredibly impressed with Kinect's performance. "No sugar-coating here; we came away disappointed from what we saw at E3 this year. MS's line-up of games failed to counteract arguments that Kinect is aimed primarily at the casual audience and not for core gamers." Although our full review tomorrow will give you the complete story.

Source: GamesIndustry.biz