Assassin's Creed is the first blockbuster game to use SteelSeries Sentry eye-tracking

SteelSeries and Tobii's eye-tracking Sentry peripheral seems like a cool idea in theory, but until now we haven't seen it implemented officially in a big name video game.

The companies have showed it off in various games before, but the first triple-A game that will ship with support is the upcoming PC version of Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Rogue, the companies announced today.

The Apple Watch is almost here

Players with the SteelSeries Sentry will be able to automatically center their cameras wherever they happen to be looking on the screen, which also lets them select targets and other items during gameplay.

The Sentry, which went on sale this week for $200 (about £130, AU$256), uses multiple sensors to precisely track where on a screen users are looking.

There's a library of smaller games available now that use it, but AC Rogue is the first blockbuster to implement support, and the first 5,000 Sentries sold will come with a free digital copy of the game.

In the video above the developers describe how great it works and how easy it was to implement it, but gamers will have to agree before more developers start doing the same.

Samsung's Galaxy S5 was an evolution, not a revolution

Via Slashgear