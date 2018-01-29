Fetch TV has added some fetching new channels to its repertoire

Fetch changed the pay TV landscape in Australia at a time when Foxtel and Austar were the only options, but has steadily improved its service since its arrival, adding a variety of content over the years.

Improving on that service, Fetch TV has today announced a partnership with Discovery Networks, with the Discovery Channel and TLC accessible by customers from March 1, 2018.

“Since its inception in 1985, Discovery Channel has been a flagship channel in the factual entertainment space," said Fetch TV CEO Scott Lorson. "We are delighted to add Discovery Channel and TLC to the Fetch content line up, as we continue to offer Australian subscribers unparalleled value and choice with 49 leading channels available for only $20 per month, along with the option to choose from four $6 per month ‘skinny’ channel packs.”

The Discovery Channel will be available via the Fetch Knowledge Pack, while TLC will be accessible on the Fetch Variety Pack, each available for $6 a month. Anyone looking to watch both can opt for the Ultimate Pack, which features 40 channels for $20 a month.

The new channels come just as Nat Geo People stops broadcasting in Australia, although National Geographic and Nat Geo Wild will continue to air. However, the addition of the Discovery Networks channels to Fetch TV’s repertoire should more than make up for that loss.

OK Google, throw away the remote

Watching everything Fetch TV has to offer has also become easier with the set top box now controllable via Google Home .

Users who own both a Google Home (or a Google Home Mini ) and a Fetch TV set top box can link the two together by using the command “OK Google, talk to Fetch”.

The Google Home functionality allows users to change channels or pause and play TV, set up recording schedules, control live playback, and launch apps by just barking orders at the box.