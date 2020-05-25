Durabook unveils its first rugged tablet with Intel power

Durabook has upgraded its popular U11 tablet with the 10th Generation Intel Core processor.

The company says its new chipset reportedly enhances performance by 260 per cent. The U11 is also the first from Durabook to feature a removable PCIe SSD as well as a fanless design, the only one in its class. The device is TAA-compliant and bearing in mind the ‘new normal’ post-Covid 19, is also easy to clean and disinfect.

The U11 is built for use in extreme conditions and high-stress field usage, in sectors such as military, public safety, professional service and utilities, and can be used for a wide range of applications including asset management, diagnostics and maintenance, working manual viewing, ticketing and field services.

Rugged tablet

The 10th generation Intel core chipset is designed for low power consumption, with improved heat management and guaranteed performance stability in high-stress field use.

The device’s long-lasting hot-swap battery runs for up to 24 hours on a single full charge. The hot-swapping functionality allows field workers to operate the device without interruption.

A military-grade quick SSD release enables removal of the hard disk without opening any covers, saving time and effort. As a second option, the device comes with SATA interface or PCIe. The FHD screen and proprietary DynaVue technology, with up to 1,000 nits, provides clear viewing detail, even under direct sunlight.

The U11 also sports a fanless design that has not been seen in its class before, which reduces device noise to widen its scope of applications.