Dell's new laptop almost rivals MacBook Air specs for half the price

The difference between two top Dell Inspiron 13 5000 models is currently a mere $20 dollars. We're not sure whether it's a genuine mistake or a strategic move on the part of Dell, but it's something we certainly think is worth highlighting.

The more expensive Inspiron 13 5391 comes with a Core i5, 8GB and 256GB for just under $550 (roughly £420). Its cheaper cousin offers slightly less bang for your buck, with a Core i3, 4GB and 128GB for $530.

This is the very epitome of a no-brainer deal, especially when you consider the McAfee LiveSafe 12-month subscription thrown in at no extra cost.

Dell Inspiron 13 5391 - $549.99 at Dell

We’re not sure how Dell has managed to deliver this outstanding piece of technology at such a low price point. The Inspiron 13 5300 series has everything you’d expect from a mid-range model, except for the display (WVA rather than IPS). A fingerprint reader and a plethora of ports are just two of its many selling points.

Compared to Apple’s MacBook Air , it is lighter, costs almost half as much, has twice the storage capacity and far more connectors. Admittedly, Apple’s machine has a higher resolution screen, Thunderbolt 3 connectors and a bigger battery.

The Inspiron 13 5391 may be viewed as a cheaper version of the Dell XPS 13 , but aluminium is used extensively throughout, giving the laptop a premium look and feel. It also has a three-sided narrow border and a diamond cut finish around the touchpad.

Surprisingly for a laptop of this price, there’s a fingerprint reader plus a backlit, spill-resistant keyboard. The redesigned hinge might not be to everyone’s taste, but the ability to integrate with your smartphone via Dell Mobile Connect should distract from any misgivings.