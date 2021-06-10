Death Stranding Director's Cut is coming to PS5

A Director's Cut of Death Stranding is "coming soon" to PS5, according to the action game's director, and we're already getting our first look at gameplay.

The news was announced at Summer Game Fest: Kickoff Live with a reveal trailer introduced by Hideo Kojima himself. The trailer seemed to show new content for Death Stranding, which originally released in 2019, with protagonist Sam Bridges climbing inside a box - a bit like Metal Gear Solid's Solid Snake.

The full reveal of this Director's Cut is "just weeks away" according to Summer Game Fest host Geoff Keighley.



We already had an idea that Kojima Productions was working on a new project. In an interview with AI Hub earlier this year, studio art director Yoji Shinkawa said: “Well yeah, I am doing something, for sure, and I could tell you probably that we can announce it quite soon.”

His announcement tease came only a few months after Kojima Productions went on a hiring spree to help staff its next game project.

We're hoping to hear more about Death Stranding Director's Cut, including how it will utilize the power of the PS5 - and what new content we will get our hands on.