Digital Playground first to launch iPad porn

the Apple iPad - about to get a whole lot smuttier

The porn industry has once again shown it is at the forefront of technology, with Digital Playground announcing porn for the Apple iPad.

The porn peddlers are claiming that its video content is optimised for the Apple iPad, including true high-definition streaming.

Digital Playground is offering this automatically on all company owned websites including: www.digitalplayground.com and www.jessejane.com.

We're sure that Jesse Jane was an infamous outlaw or something, but don't worry, we will check out the website later thoroughly for research purposes.

10 inches is good

"As the world leader of high-definition productions, Digital Playground is poised to deliver the highest quality movies to all platforms including the iPad," said Farley Cahen, VP of New Business Development about the iPad porn announcement.

"Users can now enjoy the handheld experience by viewing on 10-inch screen where prior they were watching on an iPhone or iPod screen."

Yes, Digital Playground is jumping on the bandwagon but considering the porn industry were first to HD and 3D, this is nothing but a positive thing for Steve Jobs' tablet wunderkind.