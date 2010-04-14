Networked Drobo FS makes large-scale file sharing simple

Data Robotics has released the latest in its Drobo storage line – the Drobo FS. This time, it's a full-blown NAS device costing a not inconsiderable £551 without drives.

Using the company's own bespoke "BeyondRAID" technology, the Gigabit Ethernet-supporting device can take five 3.5-inch SATA drives and preserve data integrity if one of the drives should fail.

Mac and PC file systems are supported, while there's also UPnP and DLNA technology for media sharing over a network.

Storage is expandable to 10TB, while there is single and dual hard drive redundancy in case of failure. You're able to engage this option with a single click without losing data access.

As with other Drobos, drives can be of any size so they don't all need to match in terms of capacity.

The unit will certainly fill a gaping hole in Drobo's line-up – the older units could be connected to a single machine only, though there was a networking accessory called DroboShare.

The Drobo FS also has a "self healing" function that examines data blocks and sectors on each drive to flag potential issues.