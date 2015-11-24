Here's every new car with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto from LAAS

Buick took to the stage and introduced the all-new Lacrosse, sporting a sharp new design that borrows styling elements from the Avenir concept. Inside, the 2017 Lacrosse features Buick's IntelliLink infotainment system that supports CarPlay and Android Auto. A frameless, 8-inch touchscreen display runs the show.

OnStar 4G LTE brings Wi-Fi hotspot capabilities to the Buick, too. There's even an integrated Qi wireless charger in the car. Sadly, that becomes worthless if you plan on taking advantage of CarPlay or Android Auto, as those features require wired connections.

There's plenty of driver assist technologies available on the new Lacrosse, too, including front pedestrian braking, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic park assist for perpendicular and parallel parking, forward collision alert, back-up camera and GM's safety alert seat. A head-up display rounds out the driver assist technologies suite in the 2017 Buick Lacrosse.