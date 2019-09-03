Bitdefender is offering up to 60% off the world’s best antivirus software

You wouldn’t leave your wallet or laptop lying around publicly, so why would you leave your confidential information on your computer or phone out in the open?

Antivirus is an essential component to any online device, be it your laptop, tablet or your phone. It protects and secures all your otherwise vulnerable information from evil cybercriminals and nasty malware. And if you haven’t got any yet or are unsure which to buy, don’t panic because Bitdefender has got you covered with a ridiculously good saving.

We know you’re busy and that’s why we have removed the painful necessity of antivirus research by doing it all for you. We have scrutinised, reviewed and tested all antivirus software out there and Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2020 is our all-round top choice.

On top of being extremely reliable and efficient Bitdefender is offering up to a whopping 60% discount on its three market-leading packages. That means ensuring all your data and information is protected and secure for less than $2/£2 per month.

Bitdefender's 3 top antivirus agents at your service:

Check out our best antivirus guide to see Bitdefender's biggest competition

Why is Bitdefender the best antivirus?

We have chosen Bitdefender as it has all your antivirus needs covered, deflecting all the threats that could be coming your way. below are just five reasons why we rate Bitdefender's products so highly:

Protects all systems: If you’re worrying that it won’t be able to defend your device, Bitdefender’s Total Security 2020 covers Android, Mac and iOS systems. Security: In our rigorous tests, we found that Bitdefender was one of the most impressive services out there for pure blocking of malicious software. So it will give you peace of mind once installed. Anonymity: All of its antivirus software seeks to ensure you remain anonymous online, also offering file encryption, firewall and anti-spam perks. Affordable: Despite its lofty position in our best antivirus countdown, Bitdefender still has extremely competitive prices in comparison to other antivirus software. No compromise necessary: Bitdefender says that all of its antivirus software preserves your battery and the speed of your devices, so they keep running smoothly. We found that it doesn’t significantly interfere with your system’s speed or battery life, unlike other antivirus software.

Still unconvinced? Check out our examination into Bitdefender's 2020 antivirus packages to see why we rank it as the best all round antivirus software.